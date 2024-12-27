Motorcycle driver hospitalised after collision with truck

A motorcycle driver has been hospitalised following a collision with a truck in Zejtun.

Police said the accident occurred at around 12pm on Friday in Triq il-Ħotba, iż-Żejtun.

Preliminary investigations show that the 62-year-old motorcycle driver who lives in Hamrun was involved in a collision with a pick-up truck driven by a 25-year-old who lives in Luqa.

A medical team aided the motorcycle driver before she was taken to the Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where she was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.