Woman pleads guilty to fraud, misappropriation, breaching bail conditions

Maxlene Mizzi, a learning support educator (LSE) from San Ġwann, will be sentenced at a later stage after she tearily pled guilty to all charges, including fraud leading to damages in excess of €5,000.

She reconfirmed her admission after being afforded time to reconsider her decision by the Court.

The parties made oral submissions regarding the appropriate punishment to be meted out, with both sides confirming the adequacy of an effective sentence of incarceration.

The prosecution noted that Mizzi had been cooperative throughout, with defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud also affirming the importance of the imposition of a treatment order for gambling.

Mizzi will be sentenced later this month.

Inspectors Darryl Farr, Roderick Attard and Nico Zarb prosecuted.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud appeared for the defendant.