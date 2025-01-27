Odometer fraud: Customers recall compensation agreements with dealers after mileage discrepancy

Customers allegedly cheated in a racket involving the tampering of mileages on Japanese second-hand car imports today testified in criminal proceedings against Alexander Spiteri (48), Roderick Vella (46) and Alison Vella (47), recalling how they received compensation after finding out that the mileage indicated on their car’s odometer was not in actual fact the true mileage.

MaltaToday had revealed in an exclusive investigation that hundreds of people were cheated in racket involving tampered mileage on Japanese second-hand car imports.

Cars bought from Japanese bidding markets on the cheap because of their high mileage would then be sold in Malta with the dashboard gauge showing low mileage.

READ ALSO: Used car scam: four police officers suspended over involvement in odometer tampering racket

An exercise carried out by MaltaToday on a sample of 18 cars flagged by multiple industry sources, shows discrepancies ranging between 30,000km and 130,000km between the original mileage and the one registered in Malta.

One customer recalled that he had bought his car in 2022 by way of a cheque, after initially depositing a cash sum. He noted that he had encountered no trouble with his car until he became aware that such was one of many cars involved in an alleged racket reported on the news, consisting of tampered mileages on Japanese second-hand car imports.

The car’s logbook indicated that the mileage was 30,000 kilometres less than it actually was.

He further recalled that upon taking his vehicle to Alexander Auto Sales, he was told that the vendor was unaware of this problem. Less than one week later, a sum of compensation was agreed upon between the customer and dealer, with the matter ending there.

Another customer, who purchased a Mazda Demio from Rokku Auto Dealer in 2022, also stated that compensation was offered by the dealer after it transpired that the mileage indicated on the odometer did not reflect the car’s actual mileage.

Another young customer had purposely selected her Mazda Demio due to its low mileage, with her father purchasing the car from Rokku Auto Dealer in 2022 for the sum of €11,000. She recalled how she was contacted by authorities in connection with the car and its logbook, and how corrections to the logbook were effected owing to the discrepancy between the mileage indicated by the odometer and the actual mileage.

Answering questions posed by defence lawyer Franco Debono, the customer confirmed that an agreement between her father and the dealer regarding compensation had been reached as she was content with her car, so much so that it remains in her possession today.

Her father also took to the witness stand, confirming that the car was in good condition when purchased.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Alessandro Farrugia appeared for the accused.

The Court was presided over by Magistrate Rachel Montebello.