LIVE | Maksar gang trial: Jury proceedings continue on Thursday

The trial by jury of the four men accused of murdering lawyer Carmel Chircop and journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia will continue on Thursday.

On Wednesday, proceedings began with medical experts detailing the gruesome injuries suffered by Chircop, confirming he was shot four times and was otherwise in good health prior to his death. Jurors were shown graphic photos from the scene and autopsy, with forensic explanations of bullet trajectories and internal damage.

A former police major testified about overhearing Chircop in a heated phone call a week before his murder, repeatedly demanding the return of something owed to him. While the witness did not know who Chircop was speaking to, he confirmed passing this information to another investigator. Under cross-examination, he stated he knew Chircop was a lawyer but was unaware of any property dealings or negotiations he may have been involved in.

Other witnesses presented evidence related to assets and weapons. A court-appointed expert revealed that over €100,000 worth of cars were found in the possession of two of the accused, Jamie Vella and Adrian Agius.

A witness from the Merchant Shipping Directorate confirmed that Alfred Degiorgio had declared ownership of a boat, later seized by police. A police inspector also presented a detailed report on weapons registered to Jamie Vella, noting that he had stopped paying for his license in 2017.

IT expert Keith Cutajar testified about data extraction from a phone belonging to Kevin Ellul, which contained several fake social media accounts used under pseudonyms. He also extracted CCTV footage from Corradino Correctional Facility and handled digital transcripts related to another key witness, Vince Muscat.

The day ended with legal teams discussing a point of law, as jurors were briefly excused from the courtroom