Woman denied bail after 10kg of cocaine found at garage rented by her

A 40-year-old unemployed woman from Ħal Safi, Joanne Camilleri, has been charged in court after 10 kgs of cocaine were discovered in a garage located in the same town.

Camilleri appeared before Magistrate Leonard Caruana facing charges which included aggravated drug possession, trafficking, and criminal association with intent to traffic.

The prosecution explained that the events unfolded on 5 May when Camilleri’s partner was involved in a traffic accident. He was subsequently taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment after reporting feeling unwell. Meanwhile, police officers were dispatched to keep watch over a garage in Ħal Safi.

Following his release from hospital, the man was escorted by police to his residence in Ħal Safi, where he lives with Camilleri and their five-year-old son. The man reportedly asked Camilleri to hand over the keys to the garage. At first, she allegedly claimed she had no knowledge of the keys, but later gave them to the officers and her partner when they attempted to access the garage themselves.

The prosecution stated that Camilleri was arrested on suspicion of obstructing police from carrying out their duties. It also noted that the garage where the drugs were found is rented under her name.

Defense lawyers contested the legality of her arrest, arguing that warrantless arrests are only valid in specific situations. However, the prosecution countered that police had legitimate grounds to believe Camilleri had control over the garage, particularly as both the apartment and the garage were leased by the couple.

Magistrate Caruana ruled that the arrest was lawful and rejected the defense’s request to release Camilleri on bail.

The case is being led by Prosecutor Julian Scicluna from the Attorney General’s Office, along with Inspectors Roderick Agius Custo, James Mallia, and John Leigh Howard. Camilleri is being represented by lawyers Jacob Magri and Arthur Azzopardi.