Dog which attacked owner shot and killed by police officers in St Paul’s Bay

Aggressive dog had to be shot by police officers after biting and grievously injuring its owner

karl_azzopardi
8 May 2025, 11:55am
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
File Photo

Police officers had to shoot and kill an aggressive dog after it bit its owner and fled from the scene of the incident.

The police said their assistance was requested on Thursday morning at 10am, after a man was grievously injured when trying to separate his dogs which were fighting each other.

One of the dogs attacked and injured the man, its owner, and fled the scene. The police said the dog was aggressive towards people, and due to the urgency of the situation, officers had to shoot it.

The man was hospitalised and certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

The Animal Welfare Directorate’s assistance was also requested by officers tending to the situation.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
