Man handed suspended sentence for locking up and threatening ex-partner in domestic violence case

Neville Grech, a 42-year-old auto-electrician from Ħamrun, pleaded guilty in court to a string of domestic violence offences against his former partner, including unlawful detention, threats, intimidation, and criminal damage.

The case was heard before a magistrate after Grech admitted to holding his ex-partner, against her will and causing extensive damage to her belongings following a violent argument at a Qormi residence.

The prosecution outlined how the couple had been in a relationship for around six months, but problems quickly escalated due to Grech’s heavy use of cocaine, which allegedly led to paranoia and unfounded jealousy. He became convinced that she was seeing someone behind his back and began confronting her with accusations and verbal abuse.

On the morning of 4 June 2025, the situation escalated when, during a heated argument, the victim attempted to retrieve some of her belongings from the bedroom. Grech allegedly locked her inside the room and refused to let her leave. She remained confined for approximately an hour before managing to escape and report the incident to the police, accompanied by her son.

When she returned to the apartment, she found her belongings damaged. Grech had allegedly smashed items, with the total damage estimated at €900. He was arrested shortly afterwards and charged with unlawful arrest, threats, harassment, damage to private property, and verbal abuse.

In court, Grech pleaded guilty to all charges. The magistrate, after reviewing the facts, noted the seriousness of the offences, particularly the unlawful detention and the psychological trauma inflicted on the victim.

The court sentenced Grech to two years in prison, suspended for four years. He was also placed under a treatment order for the same duration to undergo rehabilitation for his cocaine dependency. A protection order was issued in favour of the victim, barring Grech from making any contact with her for four years. In addition, Grech was ordered to pay €900 in compensation to the victim for the damage he caused.

The court warned that any breach of the conditions imposed would result in the activation of the suspended sentence.

Lawyers Jose Herrera and Martina Herrera defended the accused.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Christian Cauchi.