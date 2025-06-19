Jordan Azzopardi know as 'El Chapo' granted bail under strict conditions

A court has granted bail to Jordan Azzopardi after his lawyers argued that there were no longer sufficient legal grounds to justify his continued detention.

The prosecution had objected to the request, citing Azzopardi’s prior convictions and raising concerns over his reliability.

However, the court ruled in favour of Azzopardi, taking into account evidence that pointed towards a significant improvement in his behaviour over recent years.

During a sitting held on Wednesday, the court heard testimony from probation officer Joanna Farrugia, who has been supervising Azzopardi since August 2021. Farrugia testified that Azzopardi had consistently attended scheduled appointments, maintained regular contact, and had generally only tested positive for cannabis, for which he holds a medical prescription.

She noted only one instance in 2023 where a urine sample tested positive for cocaine. Farrugia described Azzopardi as respectful and said he often sought her guidance when facing difficulties. She also confirmed he is in stable employment with his father.

Azzopardi's father, Ivan Azzopardi, also testified and assured the Court that his son would continue residing at his Swieqi address and that he would continue working with him. He further confirmed his willingness to act as a third-party guarantor.

The defence argued that Azzopardi's track record since his last conviction showed clear efforts to reform and that his criminal convictions, which dated between 2009 and 2019, should no longer be held against him without further context.

The court agreed that a criminal record alone is not sufficient to justify continued detention. However, it acknowledged that when the accused faces charges similar to those in their criminal history, this may warrant further consideration.

In this case, the court found that unlike in a previous decree issued on 12 May 2025, the updated evidence presented, particularly the testimony from the probation officer, offered a more current and comprehensive picture of Azzopardi’s behaviour. As such, it concluded that his criminal record alone could no longer justify his detention.

As a result, the court granted Azzopardi bail under a number of strict conditions. These include daily reporting to the St Julian's Police Station twice a day, strict curfew hours, a ban on contact with prosecution witnesses, and a prohibition on leaving the islands. He must reside at the Swieqi address provided and must not change residence without prior court authorisation. He is also required to deposit his ID card and passport with the Court.

Additionally, Azzopardi must secure his release through a €10,000 deposit provided by his father as third-party guarantor, along with a personal guarantee of €40,000.

The decree was delivered behind closed doors on Thursday.

Lawyers Joseph Camilleri Azarov and Daniel Tabone, assisted by Inspector Shaun Pawney, led the prosecution while lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Charles Mercieca represented Azzopardi.