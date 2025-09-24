Woman arraigned after several scammed by AI video featuring Robert Abela

A woman was denied bail after allegedly defrauding victims through an AI-generated video in which Prime Minister Robert Abela is seen promoting cryptocurrency investments.

Kateryna Izotkina, a 24-year-old Ukrainian national, appeared in Court on Wednesday and was charged with various offences, including fraudulent gain, money laundering, and participation in organised crime.

Inspector Andy Rotin explained that all had started from an AI-generated video which had been circulating on social media. The Court heard how the video features the Prime Minister encouraging investments into cryptocurrency and that various individuals fell victim to the scam. One person filed a police report claiming that she had lost €52,000 and that the suspect had been asking for more money.

The police conducted a controlled delivery. The victim kept talking to the suspect, with the pair agreeing to meet in Zurrieq in order to effect a transfer of money. The police, after providing the victim with €10,000 in false money, accompanied her to the meeting place where the accused was subsequently arrested.

The validity of the arrest was not contested, as the woman pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A request for bail was made. The prosecution objected, citing that the woman has no fixed residence in Malta as well as the early stage of proceedings. Defence lawyer Nicolai Bugeja countered, providing that any material evidence was already in the police’s possession.

The request for bail was denied.

A request for a freezing order was made and upheld by the court.

AG lawyer Marica Ciantar prosecuted alongside Inspectors Andy Rotin and Duncan Schembri.

Lawyers Nicolai Bugeja and Alexander Boichuk assisted the accused.