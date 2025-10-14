Man arraigned after damaging ex-partner’s car with hammer

A 25-year-old man residing in Kerċem has been charged with domestic violence and several related offences involving his former partner.

He was charged with causing his ex-partner to fear that violence would be used against her, harassing and assaulting her, causing her slight injuries, insulting and threatening her, misuse of electronic equipment, breaching bail conditions, and damaging his ex-partner's property.

The accused, a British lorry driver, was found to be in breach of bail conditions previously imposed in relation to drug offences. The court heard that he is currently seeking professional help.

According to police testimony, the woman, who had been in a three-year relationship with the accused before it ended in September, reported the incident to the Santa Luċija Domestic Violence Unit.

On 11 October, while she was at Żonqor Point in Marsaskala, the accused allegedly approached her vehicle, retrieved a hammer from his car, and damaged her Peugeot vehicle’s right rear window and bonnet. When she tried to stop him, he reportedly struck her and a medical examination certified slight injuries.

The following day she filed a report with the police. While at the station, she allegedly received a video message from the accused showing that he had entered her father’s house without permission. The victim told police that the accused had previously returned her house keys after their breakup but had apparently kept a copy.

The man pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A bail request was made but prosecuting inspector Antonello Magri cited the gravity of the accusations and that the witness has yet to testify.

The man was denied bail. A protection order was issued in favour of the victim.

Inspector Antonello Magri prosecuted. Defence lawyer Matthew Xuereb appeared for the accused. Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia presided.