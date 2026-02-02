Two arrested over string of vehicle break-ins

Two men have been arrested in connection with a series of thefts from vehicles after a rapid police intervention in Pieta.

Police said the arrests were made shortly after the suspects allegedly stole items from a car in Triq San Luqa on Monday morning. Officers were alerted that two men were breaking into vehicles and immediately went to the area.

Following a search of the surroundings, police spotted two individuals matching the description in Telgħet Gwardamangia. They were stopped and arrested on the spot.

The suspects were identified as a 40-year-old man from Żabbar and a 49-year-old man from Pieta. A crowbar and a pair of pliers were found on the ground nearby and were seized by police.

Investigations indicate the pair were allegedly involved in at least five other vehicle thefts in recent days in Pieta, Marsa and Santa Venera.

The two men are expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday at around 2:15pm before Magistrate Nadia-Helena Vella.