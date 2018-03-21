Suspended sentence for robbing hotel

21 March 2018, 12:58pm
by Matthew Agius
Roderick Zahra, 33, of Santa Lucija received a sentence of two years imprisonment, suspended for four years, after he pleaded guilty to stealing aluminium window frames from a hotel.

Zahra admitted to handling stolen goods, which included copper cables and that he had attempted to steal from the Halland Hotel in February and March this year.

Finding him guilty as charged, Magistrate Audrey Demicoli condemned the man to two years imprisonment suspended for four years. He was placed under a supervision order for two years in a bid to tackle his drug habit.

Inspector Kylie Borg prosecuted. Lawyers Alfred Abela and Charmaine Cherrett were Zahra’s defence counsel.

