Man arrested after Paceville drug bust

A 36-year-old man was found in possession of what is believed to be cocaine, as well as cannabis and €30,000 in cash

5 April 2018, 7:40pm
Photos taken by police reveal sachets of suspected cocaine, cannabis, and cash found at the man's residence
A 36-year-old Birkirkara resident was arrested after police discovered a pouch containing more than 50 sachets of a substance suspected to be cocaine.

The sachets were prepared for trafficking, police said.

Following a search of the man’s residence, police found even more sachets containing the same substance, as well as 300g of cannabis and over €30,000 in cash.

A number of experts have been appointed to assist in the inquiry. The man might be charged on Friday for drug possession, trafficking and money laundering.

Police investigations are ongoing.

