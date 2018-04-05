Man arrested after Paceville drug bust
A 36-year-old man was found in possession of what is believed to be cocaine, as well as cannabis and €30,000 in cash
A 36-year-old Birkirkara resident was arrested after police discovered a pouch containing more than 50 sachets of a substance suspected to be cocaine.
The sachets were prepared for trafficking, police said.
Following a search of the man’s residence, police found even more sachets containing the same substance, as well as 300g of cannabis and over €30,000 in cash.
A number of experts have been appointed to assist in the inquiry. The man might be charged on Friday for drug possession, trafficking and money laundering.
Police investigations are ongoing.
