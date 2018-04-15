menu

Ten people arrested following Paceville drug bust

Ten men aged between 19 and 28 were arrested after being caught with cocaine and cannabis in their possession

15 April 2018, 6:31pm

Ten people between the ages of 19 and 28 were arrested in Paceville on Saturday night for drug possession.

The arrested were men of Maltese, Nigerian, and Somali nationality.

The Somali man was found to be in possession of a number of sachets suspected to contain cocaine, as well as cannabis, prepared for trafficking.

One of the Maltese men was also found with a substance suspected to be cocaine ready to be trafficked on his person.

The two suspects might be arrainged tomorrow for possession of illicit substances and drug trafficking.

The remaining suspects were found in possession of cocaine and cannabis for their personal use.

Police investigations are ongoing.

