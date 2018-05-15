Woman seriously injured in quad bike incident in Gozo
The 70-year-old woman was reversing a quad bike when she fell around a storey and ended up in a field
A 70-year-old woman was seriously injured in a quad bike incident in Gozo yesterday.
It appears that the woman was reversing the quadbike when she fell around a storey into a field.
The incident happened in Triq il-Barbagann, Il-Qala, Gozo yesterday at around 6:30pm.
The woman was taken to Gozo General Hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries.
