Man found dead on Bugibba seafront

The body of a man who is believed to be Maltese was found among the bushes on the Bugibba seafront this morning.

The police said that the body was discovered at 7:45am under the bushes in Triq il-Gillieru.

According to media reports the man was found wearing running clothing but showed no signs of violence.

The identity of the person has been established, but is yet to be released by the police.

The police are working to establish the circumstances leading to the person’s death.

More to follow