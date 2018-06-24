menu

Man found dead on Bugibba seafront

The police are trying to establish the circumstances leading to the person’s death

yannick_pace
24 June 2018, 9:24am
by Yannick Pace
The body of a man has been found dead on the Bugibba seafront
The body of a man who is believed to be Maltese was found among the bushes on the Bugibba seafront this morning.

The police said that the body was discovered at 7:45am under the bushes in Triq il-Gillieru.

According to media reports the man was found wearing running clothing but showed no signs of violence.

The identity of the person has been established, but is yet to be released by the police.   

The police are working to establish the circumstances leading to the person’s death.

More to follow

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
