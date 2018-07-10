Bail for man who threatened and injured partner

A man who injured his partner during an argument, and who subsequently attempted to escape police custody was granted bail this afternoon against a personal guarantee of €5,000.

Charles Buhagiar, 37, from Xaghjra, appeared before the Court Magistrates on Monday morning and was charged with having caused his girlfriend slight injuries when he attacked her on Monday morning.

He was charged with a total of 10 offences, including disturbing the peace, swearing and yelling in public in the early hours of the morning, repeatedly threatening her in the past and causing her to fear for her safety.

Buhagiar was also accused of having escaped from the Bormla police station while he was in custody on Monday night, failing to observe police orders, and injuring or threatening police officers.

He pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke accepted a request by the prosecution for the issuance of a protection order against Buhagiar, preventing him from approaching his partner or members of her family.

Bail was granted against a deposit of €1,000 and a personal guarantee of €5,000.

Inspectors Eman Hayman and Oriana Spiteri prosecuted, while Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia appeared for Buhagiar.