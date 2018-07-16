menu

Man drowns at Blue Lagoon

The Portuguese man was brought to shore by Emergency Response and Rescue Corps lifeguards but died in hospital

16 July 2018, 2:50pm

A 41-year old man from Portugal drowned at Blue Lagoon in Comino on Monday afternoon.

The man experienced difficulty while swimming at around 1pm, the police said in a statement.

He was brought to shore by Emergency Response and Rescue Corps lifeguards and taken to Gozo General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A police investigation is ongoing.

