Man drowns at Blue Lagoon
The Portuguese man was brought to shore by Emergency Response and Rescue Corps lifeguards but died in hospital
A 41-year old man from Portugal drowned at Blue Lagoon in Comino on Monday afternoon.
The man experienced difficulty while swimming at around 1pm, the police said in a statement.
He was brought to shore by Emergency Response and Rescue Corps lifeguards and taken to Gozo General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A police investigation is ongoing.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police