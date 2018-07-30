[WATCH] Updated | Fire engulfs Sliema pharmacy

Fire engulfs Sliema pharmacy

A fire broke out in Remedies Pharmacy, in Rudolph Street Sliema, on Monday morning, causing extensive damage and a considerable amount of chaos in the area. The police said they were informed of the fire at around 10:55am.

The block of houses includes the pharmacy, an optician's and a clinic. The Sliema police station is situated around the corner.

MaltaToday is informed that the fire, which was later controlled, could have been sparked by a a short-ciruit in the pharmacy's mains switch.

No injuries have been reported, but the police said two pharmacy employees were taken to hospital to be treated for shock, while three other people had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Policemen at the site of the fire said that a number of dogs were inside the house adjacent to the pharmacy, and that animal welfare had been called. Reports said they were not harmed.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were on site, as was assistant police commissioner Alexandra Mamo also arrived at the scene.

Fire at a pharmacy in Rudolph Street, Sliema (Video: Robert Micallef Trigona)

Video: Robert Micallef Trigona.