menu

Elderly man given suspended sentence for festa stabbing incident

Magistrate Francesco Depasquale stressed that feasts should be an occasion for unity not creating divisions 

yannick_pace
6 August 2018, 2:14pm
by Yannick Pace
The stabbing incident took place on Sunday morning during the feast march in Birżebbuġa
The stabbing incident took place on Sunday morning during the feast march in Birżebbuġa

A man from Birżebbuġa was handed a one-year prison sentence suspended for two years after he admitted to stabbing another man during the Birżebbuġa feast on Sunday. 

The court heard how Carmelo Bonnici, 68, stabbed the man after he was involved in an argument with his son, which had escalated. 

Bonnici was charged with attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm on Saviour Spiteri, causing light injuries to a second individual, Kristen Carabott, disregarding rules prohibiting him from carrying a pointed object which he could not prove he was carrying for a legitimate purpose. He was also accused of breaching the peace, and faced a possible maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.  

Lawyer Franco Debono, appearing for the accused, noted that his client had cooperated with police and had instantly apologised to his victim. He said that while Bonnici was accused of attempting to inflict grievously bodily harm, Spiteri had only sustained minor injuries. 

He submitted a guilty plea, with Debono arguing that this, as well as the fact that he had cooperated and apologised, should be taken into account by the court.

The prosecution confirmed that Bonnici had cooperated and apologised to his victim.  

The court said that it was disappointed to see village feasts ending in fights and the creation of divisions between people, stressing that such activities should serve to unite people.

“Everyone must appreciate the divisions do nobody any good, and everyone must learn that they should respect other people’s points of view or allegiances, because this is a right everyone has,” the magistrate said. 

The court found Bonnici guilty of the accusations against him, and after considering the fact that he had apologised and cooperated with the police, sentenced him to a year in prison, suspended for two years, against a personal guarantee of €2,000.

He was ordered not to approach or contact Carabott and Spiteri for a period of one year.

Franco Debono, Amadeus Cachia and Yanika Vidal appeared for Bonnici, while police Inspectors Melvyn Camilleri and Roderick Attard prosecuted.

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
More in Court & Police
Suspended sentence for man carrying fake ID card
Court & Police

Suspended sentence for man carrying fake ID card
Yannick Pace
Lawyers for Caruana Galizia murder suspects accused of ‘forum shopping’ as they again ask for bail
Court & Police

Lawyers for Caruana Galizia murder suspects accused of ‘forum shopping’ as they again ask for bail
Yannick Pace
Man who stole car and later returned it given 18-month prison sentence
Court & Police

Man who stole car and later returned it given 18-month prison sentence
Yannick Pace
Elderly man given suspended sentence for festa stabbing incident
Court & Police

Elderly man given suspended sentence for festa stabbing incident
Yannick Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe