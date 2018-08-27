Man crashes into Aldo Moro barriers, seriously injured
The 25-year-old was seriously injured when he lost control of his vehicle in Triq Aldo Moro early this morning
A man was injured when he lost control of his car in Marsa early this morning.
Police were called to Triq Aldo Moro at around 4:30am when the 25-year-old man lost control of his Toyota Vitz and hit a concrete barrier.
The man was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.
