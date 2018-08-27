menu

Man crashes into Aldo Moro barriers, seriously injured

The 25-year-old was seriously injured when he lost control of his vehicle in Triq Aldo Moro early this morning

27 August 2018, 10:26am

A man was injured when he lost control of his car in Marsa early this morning.

Police were called to Triq Aldo Moro at around 4:30am when the 25-year-old man lost control of his Toyota Vitz and hit a concrete barrier.

The man was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing. 

More in Court & Police
Dog attack victim threatens to sue police for inaction
Court & Police

Dog attack victim threatens to sue police for inaction
Matthew Agius
Suspicious popcorn order from USA leads Customs to alleged cannabis importer
Court & Police

Suspicious popcorn order from USA leads Customs to alleged cannabis importer
Matthew Agius
Accused in stork shooting case told friend he 'screwed up'
Court & Police

Accused in stork shooting case told friend he 'screwed up'
Matthew Agius
Man crashes into Aldo Moro barriers, seriously injured
Court & Police

Man crashes into Aldo Moro barriers, seriously injured
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe