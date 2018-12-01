Man who kept cannabis at Zebbug garage denied bail

A man who was observed exiting a Zebbug garage with a sack that contained 20kg of cannabis, has been remanded in custody by the magistrate’s court.

Etienne Farrugia, 41, who works as a driver, pleaded not guilty.

The court heard how officers from the police anti-drug squad observed Farrugia approach a person and then exit a garage in Zebbug with a large sack.

The police then swooped in and searched Farrugia’s car where they found 20kg of cannabis. The man indicated a box that contained 3kg heroin and €6,500 in cash.

Further searches on the car the man had approached uncovered €40,000 in cash. The police arrested three other people.

Officers told the court this morninig that investigations were ongoing and did not exclude further arrests.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello turned down a request for bail pending further police investigations.

Inspectors Frank Tabone and Marc Anthony Mercieca prosecuted while Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence lawyers.