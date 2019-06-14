Eight-year-old boy grievously injured in traffic accident
The boy was hit by a car in Mosta on Friday morning
An eight-year-old boy has been grievously injured after being hit by a car in Mosta this morning.
In a statement, the police said the accident had happened at 7:50am, in Triq id-Dwar in Mosta.
The police said the boy had been hit by a Toyota Aygo being driven by a 32-year-old woman from Mosta.
An ambulance took the boy to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.
Police investigations are ongoing
