St Paul's Bay violent argument leaves two injured

One Libyan man was seriously injured after a fight ensued with a group of men

david_hudson
21 July 2019, 3:03pm
by David Hudson
An argument ensued on Sunday morning at around 8.30am in St Paul's Bay
Two men were injured in an argument that turned into a brawl at St Paul's Bay on Sunday morning, Police have said.

The argument took place on Triq il-Gifen at about 8.30am. Two Libyan men were injured in a fight between themselves and a group of foreign men.

The 27-year-old Libyan involved was hospitalised with serious injuries while the other Libyan, 35, was treated at a health centre.

Police are still investigating.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
