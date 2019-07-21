St Paul's Bay violent argument leaves two injured

Two men were injured in an argument that turned into a brawl at St Paul's Bay on Sunday morning, Police have said.

The argument took place on Triq il-Gifen at about 8.30am. Two Libyan men were injured in a fight between themselves and a group of foreign men.

The 27-year-old Libyan involved was hospitalised with serious injuries while the other Libyan, 35, was treated at a health centre.

Police are still investigating.