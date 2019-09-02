Updated | Car overturns on regional road

A Seat Cordoba that was being driven by a 27-year-old woman overturned on Regional Road this afternoon causing a temporary gridlock.

The police confirmed that the accident happened at 12:30pm on Monday when the driver of the car for some reason lost control of the vehicle, resulting in it flipping over.

It was earlier reported that the woman's condition was unclear. However, police later confirmed that the 27-year-old sustained grievous injuries.

The woman, who is from St Paul’s Bay, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Nobody else was involved in the incident.