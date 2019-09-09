Rape trial continues behind closed doors

The trial by jury of two men accused of abducting and raping an Italian woman has entered its fifth day.

Taking place in front of Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti, the trial is being held behind closed doors.

Seydon Bandango and Emmanuel Ngumezi from Burkina Faso and Nigeria are charged with abducting a woman from St George’s Bay in July 2016, hustling her into a car and raping her in Pembroke.

They are indicted on one count of rape and one count of holding the woman against her will.

After the arrest, the court had first heard how the car, a Fiat Punto, was found by police in Pembroke. Inside the vehicle, prosecuting officers said they found the victim crying for help and a man, naked from the waist down.

Another man had been outside the car when the discovery was made but he had run away before being apprehended later and arraigned.

Lawyers Anne Marie Cutajar and Nadia Attard from the Office of the Attorney General are prosecuting.

Lawyers Charmaine Cherrett and Simon Micallef Stafrace are legal aid defence counsel.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi is appearing parte civile for the victim.

The investigation is being led by inspectors Trevor Micallef and Elton Taliana.