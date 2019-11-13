Airport canine cop sniffs out €233,000 in passengers’ luggage

Customs officials discovered €233,000 of undeclared cash during routine inspections at Malta International Airport in two separate cases.

In one case, a passenger was selected for further inspection whilst screening Schengen flights at the Departures Lounge. After discovering nearly €5,000 on the passenger, the passenger’s luggage was offloaded from the flight that he was departing on and found to contain an additional €10,000 hidden in various clothing items scattered in the luggage. €10,000 euros was returned to the passenger with the rest being seized by Customs.

In a separate case, whilst screening passengers departing to Istanbul, Peter the Customs canine sniffer dog, gave a reaction on a passenger waiting to board the flight. Upon searching the passenger’s belongings, €210,000 were elevated. The Police Economic Crimes Unit was informed about the case and placed the passenger under arrest pending investigations.

Passengers carrying any amount of money, in cash or cheques equivalent to €10,000 are obliged to declare them to Customs as per European law.