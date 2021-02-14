MaltaToday Survey | Fearne, Borg retain top spots in ministerial ranking survey

Chris Fearne and Ian Borg have retained the top two spots as the best performing ministers, a MaltaToday survey has found.

The Deputy Prime Minister and health minister obtained a rating of 25.2% in a survey carried out in the first week of February, while the Infrastructure Minister placed second with 16%.

In a similar survey last October, the pair also placed first and second respectively with Fearne scoring 27.9% and Borg 11%.

Both ministers have the highest visibility in government. Fearne has captained the administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, while Borg is responsible for the largest-ever roads overhaul.

Since October, Borg’s score increased five points, possibly a reflection of voter appreciation for major road projects that are coming to fruition.

Fearne ranks top among people who vote for the Nationalist Party and second among Labour Party voters. He was voted as best performer by 25.2% of PN voters and 27% of PL voters.

Borg ranks first among PL voters, with 28.6%, and only just makes the top five among PN voters with 2%.