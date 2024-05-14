Joseph Muscat's diplomatic passport and other benefits will remain untouched

Joseph Muscat’s severance package will remain untouched despite the fact that he is to be charged with money laundering, bribery and corruption.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Robert Abela responded to two parliamentary questions brought forward by shadow minister for finance, Graham Bencini, on whether Muscat’s severance package would be affected by the pending criminal charges.

Abela responded to the questions with the same answer: “I remind the honourable interpellator about the presumption of innocence, a basic right in a country which respects the rule of law.”

Following his exit from politics in 2020, Muscat received €120,000, the equivalent of two years of the prime minister’s salary.

Apart from the lump sum, Muscat still benefits from a paid personal assistant funded by the taxpayer, an office in Sa Maison, two cars with one chauffeur, two paid telephone landlines and internet connection, a omputer or laptop with a printer or scanner, and a maximum of €2,330 paid in mobile telephony.

Most controversially, Muscat was also given a diplomatic passport, as Robert Abela gave no indication that this would be revoked.

Muscat is one of 19 defendants that will be charged in court over their involvement in the fraudulent hospitals concession deal. They are all expected to be arraigned next week.