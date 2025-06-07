MaltaToday survey out tomorrow

MaltaToday will be publishing its national voting intentions survey and trust barometer tomorrow morning.

The survey, published on MaltaToday’s print edition and maltatoday.com.mt, will gauge current voting intentions and the trust enjoyed by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Bernard Grech, as well as the public’s perception of the government’s performance.

The last MaltaToday survey was held in April and saw the Labour Party strengthen its lead with a 24,000-vote advantage over the Nationalist Party.

The survey also confirmed the unpopularity of Bernard Grech, who trailed Robert Abela by a staggering 27 points. Grech registered the worst performance in 14 months and his trust rating among 16-to 35-year-olds dipped to a dismal 12%.

MaltaToday has been holding regular uninterrupted surveys for more than two decades, shaping the political discourse and informing the national agenda.