In Gozo, Robert Abela promises Marsalforn breakwater project

Prime Minister Robert Abela pledged his personal commitment to deliver the breakwater project in Marsalforn, Gozo.

“The breakwater project will be concluded as per the masterplan and I offer my commitment for it.”

Speaking during a PL rally in Qala, Gozo on Saturday, Abela mentioned the European Council emergency summit he had just attended. Abela said the European Union membership of Ukraine and security were discussed.

“Although the conflict is not close to our shores, it is still in Europe and the repercussions are of concern to everyone,” Abela said. He reiterated the pledge that under a PL government, the prices of electricity and fuel would remain stable.

“I believe in the effectivity of sanctions [against Russia] but I insisted with the European counterparts that we must protect our citizens from the effects of sanctions,” Abela said with regards to rising fuel prices all around Europe and other parts of the world.

He spoke of the importance of peace during “times of uncertainty and instability” and said he was satisfied with the solidarity the Maltese showed with the people of Ukraine. Abela said Malta would offer a further €500,000 in aid to the Ukrainian people.

The Prime Minister answered questions on the connectivity between Malta and Gozo, saying he was proud of the fast ferry service introduced by a Labour government. He spoke of the objective to reduce traffic in Rabat and for Gozo to reach climate neutrality.

With regards to businesses and the effects of the pandemic, Abela thanked the business owners for being “resilient” and for safeguarding the jobs of many people, leading to an unemployment rate “seven times lower than that during a PN administration”.

Answering a young man's question on the first-time buyers' schemes, Abela insisted youths had to vote for the Labour Party.“How can you not participate and vote on 26 March? Our youths will determine their future and therefore it is most important that everyone votes, so that we would be able to implement our vision.”

Abela touched upon the agricultural sector and said it was important to encourage youths to join the industry.

“We should train more youths to have a career in the agricultural industry. I believe education should prepare the students for the needs of the industry, not only creating quality jobs but train enough youths to occupy them. We should talk about creating careers not just jobs,” Abela said.

Abela did not divert from the current message on this week's PL billboards, stressing that PN “would be taking away your tax refund, whilst a PL government would be strengthening it”. The Labour Party insisted that the lack of a mention of tax refunds on the PN manifesto, meant that people would miss out on them, should there be a change in government.