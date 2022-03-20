PN collects €1,428,680 during election campaign fund-raising marathons

The Nationalist Party collected €1,428,680 during its election campaign fund-raising marathons.

The fund raisers were held throughout the four weeks of the election campaign, with €887,450 collected over the weekend.

Speaking during the marathon, Nationalist leader Bernard Grech thanked media.link communications workers and party volunteers for their help in delivering the party’s vision.

Secretary general Michael Piccinino, deputy leaders Robert Arrigo and David Agius and party candidates also delivered their messages during the marathon.

Veteran NET journalist and former councillor Louise Tedesco, who had resigned from her posts after Grech replaced Adrian Delia at the party’s helm in 2020, also made a special appearance, urging people to vote for the PN.