menu

EC launches project on clean air in EU islands

The project will aim to assist EU islands to develop clean and eco-friendly means of energy 

maria_pace
8 June 2018, 8:15am
by Maria Pace
Maltese MEP Alfred Sant was one of the MEPs who worked on the project's implementation.
Maltese MEP Alfred Sant was one of the MEPs who worked on the project's implementation.

The European Commission has launched the project ‘Strengthening cooperation on climate action among EU islands’ with the primary aim of assisting EU islands to develop clean and eco-friendly means of energy.

The project was proposed by Maltese MEP Alfred Sant, former Prime Minister and Croatian MEP Tonino Picula, former Foreign Affairs Ministers of Croatia who in the past months worked on the implementation of a project for clean energy for EU island states. The European Commission has forked out €10 million to enforce the project after it had already approved €2 million for the same project. 

Sant has been actively asking the EC to provide funds for clean energy in EU islands, including Malta and Gozo, while Picula is representing various Croatian islands.

‘The Secretariat for the Islands Initiative’ is expected to assist EU islands in preparation of decarbonisation plans, and give guidance on their implementation. It will also organise the Islands Initiative annual fora in 2018 and 2019 to bring together all concerned stakeholders.

Sant said that in Europe there is already a base of island experience that has made good progress in developing and generating locally and cost-effective clean energy. That already offers scope for further expansion and development of clean energy production to most European island systems.

He expressed his satisfaction that the EC had supported his concerns to make up for the effects of insularity which citizens experience in  EU islands.

The Commission will identify 20 islands as case-studies working with different individual islands.

Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
More in Europe
European Banking Authority investigating FIAU handling of Pilatus Bank
National

European Banking Authority investigating FIAU handling of Pilatus Bank
Yannick Pace
EC launches project on clean air in EU islands
Europe

EC launches project on clean air in EU islands
Maria Pace
Rule of law: Civil Liberties MEPs to report on corruption and press freedom
Europe

Rule of law: Civil Liberties MEPs to report on corruption and press freedom
Staff Reporter
Miriam Dalli says policymakers should trigger change towards clean energy
Europe

Miriam Dalli says policymakers should trigger change towards clean energy
Maria Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe