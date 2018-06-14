menu

Muscat and Tusk discuss migration ahead of EU summit

Europe’s attention was shifted to migration in the Mediterranean this week by an ongoing policy dispute between Malta and Italy

yannick_pace
14 June 2018, 8:20pm
by Yannick Pace
European Council President Donald Tusk (left) with Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat (File Photo)
European Council President Donald Tusk (left) with Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat (File Photo)

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had a telephone conversation with European Council President Donald Tusk on Thursday evening, the Office of the Prime Minister has said.

According to an issued statement the two “focused on the issue of migration and the next European Council”.

Migration has been a hotly debate subject in Europe this week after an apparent shift in Italy’s migrant policy exposed member states’ differing positions on how migration should be handled.

In comments to journalists yesterday, Muscat said he hoped the past week’s events were just a “blip”, adding that he hoped Malta and Italy’s relationship could be normalised as soon as possible.

Later in the day however, Italian Infrastructure minister Danilo Toninelli told Italian journalists that if the Maltese were not able to administer its vast search and rescue area, Italy was willing to take it.

Toninelli’s comments were described as having no legal or political basis by the Maltese government.   

Muscat’s conversation with Tusk is the fourth conversation about migration he has had with a European leader this week following that with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday and European Commission president Jean Claude Juncker, yesterday.

During Juncker’s conversation with Muscat, he assured him that “according to the Commission’s appraisal, Malta behaved according to international rules in the” case of the MV Aquarius.

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
More in Europe
Muscat and Tusk discuss migration ahead of EU summit
Europe

Muscat and Tusk discuss migration ahead of EU summit
Yannick Pace
MEPs trade barbs as European Parliament holds emergency debate on Mediterranean migration
Europe

MEPs trade barbs as European Parliament holds emergency debate on Mediterranean migration
Yannick Pace
Greece and Macedonia end 27-year feud over name
Europe

Greece and Macedonia end 27-year feud over name
Updated | Muscat discusses migration with Macron as Aquarius starts journey to Valencia
Europe

Updated | Muscat discusses migration with Macron as Aquarius starts journey to Valencia
Yannick Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe