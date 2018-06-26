menu

Van crashes into leading Dutch newspaper’s office

Reporters Without Borders condemn attack, call for thorough investigation

26 June 2018, 5:26pm
(Source: Reuters)
(Source: Reuters)

A delivery van was deliberately crashed into the Amsterdam head office of De Telegraaf, the biggest newspaper in the Netherlands, early on Tuesday.

Nobody was injured in the attack, the police said, which happened at a time when the building was almost empty.

Paul Jansen, the newspaper’s editor-in-chief said that the motive for the attack was unclear, but that it was a “cause of great concerns”, adding that the newspaper “will not be intimidated”.

Reporters Without Borders condemned the attack on the Dutch daily and called on authorities to conduct a thorough investigations with the aim of identifying and punishing those behind it.

Todays’ attack happened five days after an anti-tank missile was on 21 June fired at the building housing the Panorama and Nieuwe Revu magazine in Amsterdam.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with last week’s attack, but the police have not yet established any connection between that case and today’s incident.

De Telegraaf and Panorama cover organised crime extensively, with one of the former’s journalists, John Van de Heuvel, being one of two crime reporters who were given round-the-clock police protection last year.

“We condemn all violence designed to intimidate journalists and media outlets whose reporting annoys people,” RSF’s EU-Balkans desk head Pauline Adès-Mével, said, “We call on the Dutch authorities to investigate these attacks thoroughly with the aim of bringing those responsible to justice, and to provide appropriate protection to journalists who put themselves in danger by doing investigative reporting.”

While the Netherlands is ranked 3rd out of 180 countries in the RSF’s 2018 World Press Freedom Index, the attacks show that the Dutch media is also at risk of threats to press freedom.

More in Europe
Van crashes into leading Dutch newspaper’s office
Europe

Van crashes into leading Dutch newspaper’s office
Updated | Lifeline standoff: No green light from Malta as two EU member states yet to agree to take migrants
Europe

Updated | Lifeline standoff: No green light from Malta as two EU member states yet to agree to take migrants
Yannick Pace
Migrant vessel Lifeline could be allowed into Malta – reports
Europe

Migrant vessel Lifeline could be allowed into Malta – reports
Updated | Italy deputy PM Matteo Salvini wants migrant reception centres along Libya's southern border
Europe

Updated | Italy deputy PM Matteo Salvini wants migrant reception centres along Libya's southern border
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe