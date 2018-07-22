Migrants rescued in Maltese SAR to be brought to Malta

A group of 17 migrants rescued within Malta’s search and rescue region will be brought to Malta, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Sunday.

Muscat said that during the night he was informed by the Armed Forces of Malta about a “delicate case” involving a group of 17 migrant’s whose boat capsized during the night.

He said that a search was underway, adding that a pregnant woman and a child were among those missing.

The Prime Minister, who was speaking at a press conference on the findings of the Egrant inquiry, said that he had been informed that the last two persons had been rescued during the course of the press conference.

“We have found them, and they are all alive,” Muscat. “I have given instructions for them to be brought to Malta.”