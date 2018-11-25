EU leaders endorse Brexit withdrawal deal

Britain’s European Union withdrawal agreement has been endorsed by the leaders of the other 27 member states.

The leaders gave their backing after a discussion which lasted less than an hour, during a summit in Brussels on Sunday.

European Council President Donald Tusk - who had recommended that all countries approve the deal - said on Twitter that the withdrawal agreement and the political declaration on future EU-UK relations had received unanimous backing.

Before the summit, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, said the UK leaving was a “moment of deep sadness”, but said he would vote in favour of the deal, because it was the best one possible for Britain.

The endorsement comes after over 18 months of negotiations between the EU and the UK, after the latter triggered Article 50 following the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Britain is scheduled to cease being an EU member on 29 March 2019, but the deal will have to first be approved in the country's parliament.

Earlier today Theresa May penned a letter to the British public, asking them to lend their support to her deal.

The British Prime Minister promised to campaign with her “heart and soul” to persuade MPs to vote for the deal in the Commons next month.

She said he agreement offered a "brighter future" for the UK post-Brexit, and that next year will be "a moment of renewal and reconciliation” for the “whole country”.