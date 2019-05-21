menu

[WATCH] UK lawmakers could get vote on holding second Brexit referendum

The vote on a referendum will only be had if MPs approve draft legislation implementing the divorce agreement negotiated with the EU

21 May 2019, 6:15pm
Theresa May said she remained against a second referendum but understood that a number of MPs were in favour of letting the nation decide again
Theresa May said she remained against a second referendum but understood that a number of MPs were in favour of letting the nation decide again

British MPs will get a vote on whether to hold a second Brexit referendum if they agree to back a withdrawal agreement negotiated by the UK government and the European Union.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May told MPs on Tuesday that they had “one last chance” to deliver Brexit, as set out in her new Brexit deal.

She said the government would also allow parliament to decide whether to temporarily remain in the customs union.

In addition to approving the divorce agreement, the bill also includes new guarantees on workers’ rights, environmental protections and the Irish backstop.

It will also will oblige the government to keep trade in goods with the EU as frictionless as possible.

May said she remained against a second referendum but appreciated a number of MPs in the House of Commons wanted the nation to decide once again.

If the bill is rejected May warned that the UK would be leaving the union without a deal.

MPs have so far rejected May’s withdrawal agreement three times.

More in Europe
[WATCH] UK lawmakers could get vote on holding second Brexit referendum
Europe

[WATCH] UK lawmakers could get vote on holding second Brexit referendum
Dalli and Metsola at war over MEP vote on taxation report that punished Malta
Europe

Dalli and Metsola at war over MEP vote on taxation report that punished Malta
Yannick Pace
UN Refugee Agency calls for migrants in Tripoli to be evacuated to safety
Europe

UN Refugee Agency calls for migrants in Tripoli to be evacuated to safety
Yannick Pace
UK will take part in European elections, Theresa May's deputy admits
Europe

UK will take part in European elections, Theresa May's deputy admits
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.