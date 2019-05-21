[WATCH] UK lawmakers could get vote on holding second Brexit referendum

British MPs will get a vote on whether to hold a second Brexit referendum if they agree to back a withdrawal agreement negotiated by the UK government and the European Union.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May told MPs on Tuesday that they had “one last chance” to deliver Brexit, as set out in her new Brexit deal.

She said the government would also allow parliament to decide whether to temporarily remain in the customs union.

In addition to approving the divorce agreement, the bill also includes new guarantees on workers’ rights, environmental protections and the Irish backstop.

WATCH LIVE: PM @Theresa_May gives a speech on the new Brexit deal https://t.co/OJ2R78BPeJ — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) May 21, 2019

It will also will oblige the government to keep trade in goods with the EU as frictionless as possible.

May said she remained against a second referendum but appreciated a number of MPs in the House of Commons wanted the nation to decide once again.

If the bill is rejected May warned that the UK would be leaving the union without a deal.

MPs have so far rejected May’s withdrawal agreement three times.