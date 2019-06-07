Theresa May officially quits as Tory leader

Theresa May officially stepped down as Conservative Party leader on Friday, but will remain Britain's prime minister until her successor is chosen

May announced she would resign two weeks ago, after saying she was deeply regretful for having failed to deliver Brexit.

Eleven Tory MPs are vying to replace her as party leader, and eventually as UK prime minister. Nominations open Monday at 11am and close at 6pm the same day.

Britain's departure from the European Union was originally scheduled for 29 March, but that was pushed back to 12 April, and eventually to 31 October, after May failed to get the withdrawal deal she negotiated with the bloc approved by the British Parliament.

In her resignation announcement, May insisted she had done all she could to attempt to persuade MPs to support the withdrawal agreement, but said the time had come for a new prime minister to try to deliver Brexit.