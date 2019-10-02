[LIVE] Helena Dalli on Konrad Mizzi and Panama Papers: ‘I would have done things totally different’

Helena Dalli has distanced herself from former Cabinet colleague Konrad Mizzi over his involvement in the Panama Papers scandal.

Malta’s commissioner-designate made the statement in reply to the first question put to her by MEP Frances Fitzgerald during the grilling process.

Dalli was asked by the European People's Party coordinator whether she agreed with Mizzi’s actions at the time of the Panama Papers revelations and in the period after the publication.

“No, I do not agree and I would have done things totally different,” Dalli responded.

“Throughout my political career, I stood up for good governance, the rule of law and democracy. I also pushed for the introduction of a commissioner for standards in public life…,” Dalli added, before she was cut short by the chair because of time constraints.

Dalli’s response was welcomed by Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola, who tweeted: “Not sure why it took two years, but good that Helena Dalli refused to defend the inexcusable actions of disgraced Malta Minister Konrad Mizzi. Incredible how this Minister is still allowed to bring our country into disrepute.”

This was the first time in public that Dalli distanced herself from Mizzi.

Dalli is being asked about her views on equality and anti-disrcimination, and how she intends to fulfill her equality portfolio over the next five years. She received several rounds of applause for her replies.

The confirmation hearing started at 2.30pm and will last for three hours.

The hearing is ongoing.

