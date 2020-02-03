menu

Electric car owners to get preferential night tariff for home charging

Enemalta is inviting 100 electric car owners to participate in a pilot project to test a flat night time tariff system for home charging

maltatoday
3 February 2020, 3:34pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Electric vehicle owners will be able to charge their cars at home with a special, flat, night time tariff
Electric vehicle owners will be able to charge their cars at home with a special, flat, night time tariff

Electric car owners are set to benefit from a night time tariff for charging their vehicle at home, Enemalta said.

The electricity company will kick off with a pilot project targeting 100 vehicle owners, on a first-come-first-served basis. The project entails introducing a second meter at home.

Enemalta said the charges for installation and equipment costs will be waved during the pilot project and a fixed rate of €0.1298 per unit will be applied when charging the vehicle between midnight and 6:00am.

Any electricity used to charge the car during the remaining time of the day will be added to the household’s normal consumption.

Consumption of the electric vehicle charger will be measured with a new meter that has to be installed at the residence.

Enemalta said that during the off-peak period, the EV unit (EVU) will be automatically activated, whilst during the peak period, it will be automatically disabled.

Those interested in participating in this pilot project have to fill in the online form by visiting this link.

More in National
Electric car owners to get preferential night tariff for home charging
National

Electric car owners to get preferential night tariff for home charging
MaltaToday Staff
Pro-choice coalition condemns George Vella's anti-abortion speech
National

Pro-choice coalition condemns George Vella's anti-abortion speech
Laura Calleja
[WATCH] Repubblika reiterates call for Owen Bonnici’s resignation
National

[WATCH] Repubblika reiterates call for Owen Bonnici’s resignation
Karl Azzopardi
Fortina says jetty will be temporary with no impact on Balluta swimming zone
National

Fortina says jetty will be temporary with no impact on Balluta swimming zone
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.