Electric car owners to get preferential night tariff for home charging

Electric car owners are set to benefit from a night time tariff for charging their vehicle at home, Enemalta said.

The electricity company will kick off with a pilot project targeting 100 vehicle owners, on a first-come-first-served basis. The project entails introducing a second meter at home.

Enemalta said the charges for installation and equipment costs will be waved during the pilot project and a fixed rate of €0.1298 per unit will be applied when charging the vehicle between midnight and 6:00am.

Any electricity used to charge the car during the remaining time of the day will be added to the household’s normal consumption.

Consumption of the electric vehicle charger will be measured with a new meter that has to be installed at the residence.

Enemalta said that during the off-peak period, the EV unit (EVU) will be automatically activated, whilst during the peak period, it will be automatically disabled.

Those interested in participating in this pilot project have to fill in the online form by visiting this link.