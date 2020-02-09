Drugs found in Swatar police raid, man arrested

A man was arrested in a police raid on a residence in Swatar after 20kg of cannabis were found in his garage.

The 31-year-old from Birkirkara was inside the house when the police raided the building that had been under observation for several days.

The police said in a statement that the raid took place on Sunday morning on a residence in Triq Ġużepp Xuereb.

The drugs were found in the garage. Cannabis was also found inside a car that was in the garage. The police said a taser gun and a knife were also confiscated in the search.

The man is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday and charged with drug possession not for personal use, and the possession of a taser gun and knife without police permission.