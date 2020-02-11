menu

Stolen French sulkies traced to Marsa stables

Horse-drawn sulkies that were stolen in France some years back have been traced by the Maltese police to stables in Marsa

kurt_sansone
11 February 2020, 3:50pm
by Kurt Sansone
Sulkies worth thousands of euros were stolen in France and traced back to Marsa
A Maltese man has been arrested after stolen French sulkies were found in several horse stables in Marsa, the police said.

Acting on the strength of a European Investigation Order, the police had been observing the stables for some time before moving in today.

The sulkies were stolen some years back in Normandy, France, and were valued at thousands of euros.

The arrested man is being interrogated.

The police said its counterpart in Normandy had asked for European assistance a few months back over an investigation into the theft of horse sulkies.

The joint operation helped trace some of the stolen sulkies to stables in Marsa.

The Maltese police investigation is still ongoing.

