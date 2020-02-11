Stolen French sulkies traced to Marsa stables

A Maltese man has been arrested after stolen French sulkies were found in several horse stables in Marsa, the police said.

Acting on the strength of a European Investigation Order, the police had been observing the stables for some time before moving in today.

The sulkies were stolen some years back in Normandy, France, and were valued at thousands of euros.

The arrested man is being interrogated.

The police said its counterpart in Normandy had asked for European assistance a few months back over an investigation into the theft of horse sulkies.

The joint operation helped trace some of the stolen sulkies to stables in Marsa.

The Maltese police investigation is still ongoing.