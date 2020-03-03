menu

Adrian Delia wants parliament to suspend agenda after building collapse tragedy

The Opposition leader asks Parliament to hold a special session after Miriam Pace died buried under the debris of her own house

kurt_sansone
3 March 2020, 1:40pm
by Kurt Sansone
Opposition leader Adrian Delia
Opposition leader Adrian Delia

Updated 2:45 pm

Adrian Delia has asked the Speaker to postpone this evening’s parliamentary agenda and hold a special session to discuss the building tragedy that claimed a woman’s life.

The Opposition leader said the House should hold a debate and adjourn early to pay its respects to Miriam Pace, the 54-year-old woman who died in a house collapse on Monday.

“At a delicate time characterised by sadness and anger, Parliament has to send a strong sign that MPs are ready to take this tragedy seriously, and introduce true reforms that ensure safety and peace of mind, and strong enforcement,” Delia said.

He added that Pace’s death must not be forgotten and politicians had a duty to ensure that no more lives were lost.

Speaker’s statement

In a statement, speaker of the house Anglu Farrugia said that tonight’s parliamentary session, will be a short one, and dedicated to the Miriam Pace, the victim of the Hamrun building collapse.

Only a statement by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Adrian Delia will be read out, with no parliamentary questions taking place.

Parliament will then adjourn as a sign of respect towards the Pace family.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Developers' lobby says responsibility must be shouldered over St Venera building collapse
National

Developers' lobby says responsibility must be shouldered over St Venera building collapse
Karl Azzopardi
Adrian Delia wants parliament to suspend agenda after building collapse tragedy
National

Adrian Delia wants parliament to suspend agenda after building collapse tragedy
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Coronavirus: Doctors want flights from high risk regions in Italy to be cancelled
National

[WATCH] Coronavirus: Doctors want flights from high risk regions in Italy to be cancelled
Laura Calleja
Graffitti pushes for construction reform with raft of proposals
National

Graffitti pushes for construction reform with raft of proposals
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.