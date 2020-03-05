Building collapse: Two men re-arrested

Two men linked to Monday’s building collapse tragedy have been re-arrested, the police said.

The men were released on police bail, along with two others, yesterday after spending 48 hours in police custody.

Another two men who spent last night at the police depot have now been released on police bail.

The six men – the project architect, the site technical officer, the contractors engaged by the developer and two contractor employees – are helping the police in the investigation.

The building that collapsed was adjacent to the construction site where excavation works were taking place.

Pace, 54, was inside her house when it came crumbling down. She was found beneath the rubble after an eight-hour search.

Monday’s incident was the first fatal building collapse since a spate of similar incidents occurred last year.

The police said investigations are ongoing as is the magisterial inquiry led by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit.