menu

GWU insists quarantine leave should be paid

Amid the growing social and economic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak, the General Workers’ Union is insisting workers should not shoulder the financial burden • Calls for dialogue

kurt_sansone
13 March 2020, 10:37am
by Kurt Sansone
General Workers’ Union headquarters
General Workers’ Union headquarters

Workers should not have quarantine leave deducted from their vacation or sickness leave, the General Workers’ Union said.

It warned of industrial action on workplaces that breached established procedures and collective agreements, saying that at such a delicate moment this was not the time to impose measures that reduced workers’ incomes.

The union said it will not accept imposed and arbitrary measures without consultation on workplaces where it is represented, and which go against established procedures in collective agreements.

“The GWU believes that at this delicate stage there is the need for greater collaboration, consultation, and dialogue between employers and unions… the GWU has received various complaints from workers who were sent home on quarantine leave and were informed this was unpaid leave or deducted from their vacation or sick leave,” the union said.

The union said quarantine should be considered as special paid leave.

“It is unacceptable for workers to shoulder the financial burden of this leave,” the union said.

The union said it was willing to dialogue with employers to find acceptable solutions but warned it would resort to industrial action if established procedures, collective agreements and formal protocols are ignored.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Coronavirus: New measures affecting bus travellers
National

Coronavirus: New measures affecting bus travellers
David Hudson
[WATCH] Coronavirus: Mandatory quarantine extended to all visitors entering Malta
National

[WATCH] Coronavirus: Mandatory quarantine extended to all visitors entering Malta
Massimo Costa / David Hudson
Malta-Sicily interconnector could be back in action by tonight
National

Malta-Sicily interconnector could be back in action by tonight
Massimo Costa
Coronavirus: St Paul's Bay council mulling service to help elderly with shopping
National

Coronavirus: St Paul's Bay council mulling service to help elderly with shopping
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.