Government will shut down district offices from Monday

District social security offices and various government customer care centres across Malta and Gozo will close from Monday

kurt_sansone
26 March 2020, 4:14pm
by Kurt Sansone
Eight servizz.gov customer care centres and 19 social security offices across Malta and Gozo will close from Monday
All social security district offices and customer care centres will be closed from Monday, the government said as part of efforts to curb the coronavirus spread.

It is unclear whether this decision forms part of a wider strategy to introduce more country-wide restrictive measures in anticipation of a lockdown.

In a statement released on Thursday, the government said that all servizz.gov centres and the social security district offices will close doors from Monday, 30 March.

The directive hits eight servizz.gov centres, 17 social security offices in Malta and two in Gozo, and the tax customer care office in Gozo.

The Social Security Department has set up a helpline for anyone needing information. The helpline is 25903000.

Alternatively, people can access the department’s website.

The services offered by the servizz.gov helpline 153 will remain active between 8am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.

