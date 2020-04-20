ERA issues stop order over illegally dumped construction waste at Mtaħleb

The Environment and Resource Authority’s enforcement wing continued with its work despite the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

ERA highlighted three cases of illegalities that were tackled by enforcement officers over the past days.

The first case involves illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste in a site at Mtaħleb on Tuesday 14 April.

ERA said that it had been alerted to a case of material deposition, which it immediately started investigating. Compliance and enforcement officers issued a verbal stop order to the contractor and site owner, after getting in touch with Planning Authority’s enforcement directorate.

“After further investigation, it was established that the site is not a Special Area of Conservation (SAC), the land was instead disturbed and had evidence of earlier dumping,” ERA said.

However, despite the land not being an SAC, the environmental watchdog issued a formal stop and compliance order because the case involved the illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste.

The second case was that of vandalised trees in Dwerja, Gozo, with the authority heading its own investigation into the matter.

The San Lawrenz council was contacted by ERA for potential further action.

The third case involved that of a car driven onto a protected area at Ramla l-Ħamra, also in Gozo.

A photo of the car made the rounds on social media on Sunday. Ramla l-Ħamra is a special area of conservation and site of ecological importance.

“ERA requested the assistance of the police on the matter in order for legal proceedings to be taken against the offender as per the Flora, Fauna and Natural Habitats Protection Regulations,” ERA said.