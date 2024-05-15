Slovak Prime Minister shot in assassination attempt

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is in a life-threatening condition in hospital after being shot multiple times in an assassination attempt.

Fico, 59, was wounded as he was leaving a government meeting in the central town of Handlova some 150km northeast of the capital.

Local reports say he was hit in the abdomen, arm and leg. According to a Slovak government statement Fico was declared to be in “life-threatening” condition.

His alleged assailant has been detained by the police.

Slovakia's President-elect Peter Pellegrini has said he is horrified by the attack, echoing many other European leaders.

"I am horrified at where hatred for a different political opinion can lead. We don't have to agree with everything, but there are many ways to express your disagreement democratically and legally," Pellegrini said.

He added that different political opinions should be expressed in polling stations and not with guns.

A former bodybuilder, Fico, returned to power in Slovakia after elections last year, at the head of a populist-nationalist coalition.

A fan of Russian President Vladimir Putin and fast cars, Fico ran an anti-migrant campaign and promised to bring "stability, order and well-being" in Slovakia.

Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela wished Fico a "speedy recovery" and sent his thoughts and prayers on X.

"I strongly condemn the vile attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X.

"Such acts of violence have no place in our society and undermine democracy, our most precious common good. My thoughts are with PM Fico, his family," she said.

European Council President Charles Michel followed up on X saying he was "shocked at the news".

"Nothing can ever justify violence or such attacks. My thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family," he said.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola conveyed the parliament's condemnation of what she described as "a violent act".

"My thoughts are with him [Fico] and his family during this very difficult moment," she said on X.