[WATCH] Two new COVID-19 cases, four recoveries

Two new cases of COVID-19 were registered overnight, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said.

Four new recoveries were also reported by Gauci, who said that 700 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

The first case is that of a 40-year-old Maltese man who was infected while working.

The man reported symptoms on Sunday, but had been in quarantine since his colleague was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The second case is that of a 68-year-old Maltese man who started showing chest pain symptoms on April 25. The man works as a volunteer.

The number of active cases now stands at 160, while recoveries number 286.

29,456 swab tests have been carried out since the pandemic began.

Hal Far Open Centre

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said 259 tests were carried out at the Hal Far Open Centre, with a total of 43 positive cases.

Gauci said that residents were being randomly tested, and analysed clinically in order to determine any positive cases.

People were also put in groups in order to limit the spread of contagion if present and not yet identified.

Asked when lockdown measures will be lifted at the centre, Gauci said that such a decision can only be considered once the 14-day period since the last recorded case is exceeded.

Lifting restrictions

Asked by MaltaToday whether health authorities have mapped out a number of days which must pass in order to consider lifting restrictions, Gauci said the country must have a RT number of below one.

“We also have to see that a number of days pass without having any new cases,” she said.

The Public Health Superintendent insisted on the continuation of social distancing, stating Malta’s success is the result of government implementing measures, and people obeying them.

Elderly should also continue enforcing restrictions enacted by government.

“The low hospitalisation rates the country has is a result of people staying at home,” she said.

Testing

Asked on how government is dealing with people not going to scheduled swab testing, Gauci said such a behaviour has not continued.

The public health superintendent said people who refused to go for their swab test have continued to be analysed, with tests scheduled at a later date.

The relatively low number of tests in comparison with earlier days of the pandemic are also a product of having less cases of influenza.

“In March and at the early days of April, people had more respiratory symptoms due to influenza, meaning the number of people calling in has also reduced significantly,” Gauci said.

When questioned about the ‘second wave’ of cases, Gauci said that no one can predict what will happen, stating an increase in number of cases depends what restrictions are lifted and how people react to them.